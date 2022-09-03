Pak-KSA security co-op to be enhanced further: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Friday said security cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would be enhanced further. Talking to a Saudi delegation led by Commander Border Guard Major General Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al-Shehri here in Islamabad, he stressed on improving coordination between the interior ministries of the two countries to face the shared challenges. The minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would jointly fight all internal and regional security challenges, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. He said that Saudi Arabia has always provided generous help and assistance to Pakistan in difficult times. He said timely assistance from Saudi Arabia helped Pakistan for rehabilitation of flood victims. The matters pertaining to illegal immigration, security and training of law enforcement personnel were also discussed in the meeting.