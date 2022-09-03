Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan rejects Indian media claims on flood relief work

ISLAMABAD    –    Pakistan yesterday rejected a report carried by an Indian news outlet alleging flood relief work by a banned organization.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said Pakistan “categorically rejects the contents of the story. It only betrays India’s bias and prejudice towards Pakistan, and is part of India’s regular and continuing attempts to mislead the international audience.”

He said it was not the first time that the Indian media had shown their proclivity to carry baseless and motivated stories to further a political agenda.

“It is also unfortunate that while the international community is single-mindedly focused on helping Pakistan in the wake of an unprecedented natural calamity, some elements in the Indian media are attempting to cast doubts on the relief efforts,” he added. Ahmed said Pakistan had put in place strong and robust regulatory and oversight mechanisms to monitor flood relief activity by non-profit and non-governmental organizations. “All relevant agencies are vigilant in ensuring that no illicit activity is carried out under the garb of relief efforts,” he said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Nestlé, NUST commemorate World Water Week

Business

Prices increased by companies: USC

Business

FFC Goth Machhi initiates relief campaign for flood affectees

Business

Proton streamlines deliveries of ‘locally assembled’ Proton X70, Proton Saga

Business

Agha Steel signs accord with Gulberg Mall and Signature Living

Business

EZ Wage, 1LINK sign pact

Entertainment

British Council launches virtual museum at NCA

Lahore

Flood-hit districts asked to give anti-polio drops to left-out children

Entertainment

Death anniversary of Ahmad Rahi observed

Entertainment

Japan’s Okinawa braces for lashing from Typhoon Hinnamnor

1 of 11,548

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More