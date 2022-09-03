News Desk

Pakistan reports 251 coronavirus cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported four deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,569,788. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,588 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 251 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 17,207 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 251 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 1.46 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan rises to 259

Lahore

Flood-hit districts asked to give anti-polio drops to left-out children

Lahore

LDA retrieves state land worth millions of rupees

Lahore

Passengers’ safety to be ensured before resuming train op for Karachi

Lahore

PA ruckus: Court grants interim bail to Attaullah Tarar till 14th

Lahore

Punjab govt to rehabilitate each flood victim, says Rasheed

Lahore

Hamza Shehbaz returns to Lahore from London

Lahore

141 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

Islamabad

Flood death toll rises as satellite images show a third of Pakistan underwater

National

Imran urges people to get ready for street protests

1 of 9,033

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More