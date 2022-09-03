Past in Perspective

One of my challenges was to try to photograph the Great Wall of China. And I did actually take some photos, but it was hard to discern the wall with the naked eye.

–Leroy Chiao

The Great Wall of China is an ancient series of walls and fortifications that is longer than 13,000 miles in length and is located in northern China. It has become one of the most recognisable symbols of China because of its history and grandeur. The Great Wall was originally created by Emperor Qin Shi Huang during the third century BC and was created as a means to prevent incursions from barbarian nomads. It was built all throughout the 14 and 17 centuries AD, during the Ming Dynasty. Through the Great Wall never effectively prevented invaders from entering China and it came to function as a powerful symbol of Chinese civilisation’s enduring strength.