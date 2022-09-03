Our Staff Reporter

PM lauds flood relief aid from Turkiye

ISLAMABAD    –    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described Turkiye’s timely and valuable support for Pakistan’s flood victims as a great manifestation of the unique relationship between the two brotherly countries.

He was talking to a Türkiye delegation led by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Environment Minister Murat Kurum here yesterday.

He expressed his gratitude for the people of Turkiye for always extending support to Pakistan in difficult times. The PM informed the delegation that the floods have killed more than a thousand people including three hundred children.

He said millions of people have become homeless. He said the calamity has damaged crops and houses, and people are now spending nights under open skies.   He said Pakistan and Turkiye are two hearts with one soul and have always supported each other during difficult times. So far, eleven Turkish military aircraft and two trains had been dispatched by Turkiye.

Interior Minister of Turkiye Suleyman Soylu underscored that his country immediately established air and land ‘bridges and fraternity’ to provide relief support to the flood affected people.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Nestlé, NUST commemorate World Water Week

Business

Prices increased by companies: USC

Business

FFC Goth Machhi initiates relief campaign for flood affectees

Business

Proton streamlines deliveries of ‘locally assembled’ Proton X70, Proton Saga

Business

Agha Steel signs accord with Gulberg Mall and Signature Living

Business

EZ Wage, 1LINK sign pact

Entertainment

British Council launches virtual museum at NCA

Lahore

Flood-hit districts asked to give anti-polio drops to left-out children

Entertainment

Death anniversary of Ahmad Rahi observed

Entertainment

Japan’s Okinawa braces for lashing from Typhoon Hinnamnor

1 of 11,548

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More