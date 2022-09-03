News Desk

PM thanks Turkish govt, people for timely support to flood-hit people

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked the government and people of Turkiye for extending timely support to the flood-stricken people of Pakistan, manifesting fraternal ties between the two countries.

He was talking to a Turkiye delegation led by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Environment Minister Murat Kurum in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his phone call to offer sympathies and condolences over human and material losses due to floods and to reaffirm Turkiye’s commitment to extend all possible support and dealing with this climate-induced calamity.

Shehbaz Sharif told the delegation that flash floods had killed over thousand people including three hundred children besides washing away crops and livestock and rendering millions of the people homeless.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu appreciated the hectic relief efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government for rescue and relief of people and rehabilitation of infrastructure hit hard by catastrophic floods in all parts of the country.

The Turkish Minister, on behalf of his government and people expressed strong commitment to contribute financially to the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the government of Pakistan.

