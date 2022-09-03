Police arrest 2 suspects in connection with murder of 7-year-old girl

Islamabd-The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station (PS) Kirpa had arrested two suspects including a lady allegedly involved in murdering a seven-year-old girl and charring her body in Kohsar Town, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

The detained murder suspects have been identified as Raaya Bibi and Muhammad Naveed, he said. The investigators also obtained physical remand of the duo for further investigation, he said.

According to him, a citizen namely Rehman Ali lodged a complaint with PS Kirpa on 22.08.2022 that his seven-year-old daughter along with her mother went to the house of Arif, a neighbour. He said thick clouds of black smoke started emitting from the rooftop of Arif’s house and there was a smell of burning of flesh.

He said he rushed to the rooftop where he saw that his daughter’s charred body was lying in the pond in the under-construction house. He appealed the police to register case against the accused and to arrest him.

The spokesman said police registered a case against unknown killers and started investigation.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, taking notice of this incident, issued instructions to DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha to arrest the accused. A police team under the supervision of SP Rural Zone arrested the accused Raaya Bibi and Muhammad Naveed while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, police also arrested 15 criminals and recovered wine, hashish and ammunition from their possession. He said that Islamabad police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious life and property of citizens.

According to the details, Bani Gala police arrested accused Ehtsham and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession.

Tarnol police arrested the accused namely Latif Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Shalimar police arrested accused Sarit and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession.

Sihala police arrested a drug peddlers namely Yasir Zaman and recovered 3540 gram hashish, wine and one 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from his possession.

Khanna police arrested accused Hamad, Irfan, Bilal, Sohaib, Waheed, Jamal, and Wazeer and recovered two pistols, one SMG, two air guns.

, 4160 gram hashish, and 20 litres wine from their possession. Koral police arrested two accused Ehsan Ullah and Yaqoob Messiah and recovered 60 litres of alcohol, 25 wine bottles, and browning items from their possession. Noon police arrested two Afghan National accused Faisal and Pervez living in Pakistan illegally.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he added.