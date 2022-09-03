Police forms JIT in girl rape case

MULTAN – City Police Officer (CPO) has formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) after Additional Inspector General South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq took strict notice of rape of a 15-year-old girl in Gulgasht area.

The JIT team headed by SP Cantt Hassan Raza besides SP Rab Nawaz Tulla and SP Gulgasht Qazi Ali Raza were team members.

DSP Gulgasht, SHO Gulgasht and in-charge JTT Multan and other competent and hardworking officers also part of the team.

JIT has started a regular investigation and raids were being conducted to arrest the criminals involved in the incident.

Police have raided at Sheikh Hameed farm house and the main accused of the case namely Amina managed to escape with the help of Safdar and Yasir, on which Gulgasht police have registered a case and arrested both accused.

Later, the Joint Investigation Team visited the farm house, which was hub of other immoral activities including dance parties, and recovered DVR, cameras, photographs, narcotics and other items from there on the identification of the victim girl.

Additional IG South Dr. Ehsan Sadiq said that a regular operation has been started against organized gangs involved in criminal activities and the criminals will be held accountable.