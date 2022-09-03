President approves narcotics control bill

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has assented to the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which provides death or life imprisonment for offences related to the illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic drugs of varying quantity, including heroin, morphine, cocaine and methamphetamine (ICE). The Act provides for maximum punishment if the offence involving a narcotics drug or psychotropic substance is committed inside or near a school, college, university, educational setting or any other educational institution. The bill, after the President’s assent in terms of Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan, has become the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2022.