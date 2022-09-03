MATEEN HAIDER

President approves narcotics control bill

ISLAMABAD   –     President Dr Arif Alvi has assented to the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which provides death or life imprisonment for offences related to the illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic drugs of varying quantity, including heroin, morphine, cocaine and methamphetamine (ICE). The Act provides for maximum punishment if the offence involving a narcotics drug or psychotropic substance is committed inside or near a school, college, university, educational setting or any other educational institution. The bill, after the President’s assent in terms of Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan, has become the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2022.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

No one can approach or influence Islamabad High Court, says CJ

Islamabad

SC bars politicians from placing name plates on state land

Islamabad

KSA vows to stand with flood-hit Pakistan

Islamabad

Musaddiq warns of severe gas crisis in winters

Islamabad

Afghan Shia Hazaras settling in Pakistan illegally

Islamabad

Defence ministry disowns ‘fake societies’ of ex-servicemen

Islamabad

Pakistan rejects Indian media claims on flood relief work

Islamabad

Relief goods for flood hit pouring in from across world

National

Police hospital inaugurated at Multan Police Lines

Islamabad

Chairman HEC underlines need of national unity for country’s development

1 of 11,540

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More