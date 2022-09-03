APP

Prices increased by companies: USC

ISLAMABAD  – Utility Store Corporation (USC) spokesperson on Friday said an increase in the prices of some branded items was made by the companies and corporation had nothing to do with this hike.
Despite the increase in the prices of the items, the USC was offering the same at subsidized rates across the country in order to provide maximum relief to the poor segments of the society, the spokesperson said.
He said that various national and multinational companies supplying goods to Utility Stores had increased the prices of their products, which had remained stable for the last seven months.
“We do not manufacture or produce any item, rather purchase them from reputed and certified companies of the country.” He said that the product cost went up as raw material, production and transportation costs went up. Thus, the companies had to revise the prices of their products.
“Despite this, the Utility Stores is committed to providing basic and branded items to the public at lower rates as compared to the open market”, he said. The new prices of these items at utility stores are lower than the printed retail market price, he added.
The subsidized items, including ghee at Rs 300 per kg, sugar at Rs 70 per kg and 20 kg bag of flour at Rs 800 were available in abundance at all utility stores across the country. Subsidy was also being given on pulses and rice, he added.
Apart from these, hundreds of other branded items are available at cheaper rates compared to general market.

More Stories
Business

Annual SPI-based weekly inflation jumps to all time high of 45.5 percent

Business

PIAF for serious measures as rupee volatility continues despite IMF package

Business

Exports up by 3.75pc in 2 months

Business

Regional exports rise 8.57pc

Business

PSX loses 150 points

Business

Gold price up by Rs3000 per tola

Business

Rupee sheds 37 paisas against dollar

Business

CPEC presents enormous growth opportunities for SMEs

Business

JS Global appointed financial advisor for listing of eight IT/ITeS companies by PSEB

Business

Nestlé, NUST commemorate World Water Week

1 of 4,140

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More