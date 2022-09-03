PTI seeks expenses’ details incurred on Imran’s security

‘Imported government did not take any step for safety and security of Imran Khan’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday sought, from the government, details of the expenses being incurred on the security of former prime minister and the party chairman Imran Khan saying the incumbent rulers were making propaganda regarding such expenses.

PTI Senior Vice President and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry sought details from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in this regard.

The demand came after Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan testified before the Senate Standing Committee on Interior that the government was spending Rs 240 million per annum on Khan’s security. He also told the Senate panel that currently, apart from two private security companies, approximately 266 personnel from police departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and from Frontier Constabulary and Rangers were deployed for security of former premier Khan.

A statement issued by the PTI’s Central Media Department said that Chaudhry has asked the interior minister to provide details of security expenses and alleged deployment of 266 personnel for security of Khan.

Chaudhry stated that undoubtedly the ex-premier was the most popular political leader of the country who was facing extraordinary security threats since the coalition government was “imposed through foreign conspiracy.” He went on to say that the security of chairman PTI was the primary responsibility of government.

He claimed that it was the tradition of Sharif and Zardari families to lavishly and wastefully use the state resources, as a hefty amount of Rs 364 million was spent on the protection and security of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his residence in Jati Umra, Lahore.

He further said that more than 3,000 security personnel have been deployed to guard the residence. He noted that both the families were spending billions of rupees annually on their six camp offices.

The PTI leader underlined that as soon as Imran Khan assumed the charge of the office of prime minister, he put a halt on royal customs and traditions and saved millions of rupees annually through drastic reduction in the expenses of the PM House and foreign tours.

He said that throughout his tenure as a premier, Khan stayed at his residence in Bani Gala and even paid for the construction of security-wall around his house from his own pocket.

Chaudhry alleged that the details released for the propaganda campaign regarding Khan’s security expenses were very worrying.

He lamented that despite serious security threats, the “imported government did not take any step for the safety and security of Imran Khan.”

Chaudhry said that the letter of the PTI regarding arrangement for the security of its chairman was also part of the record, adding that the interior minister should provide the official details of the security expenses on Khan and the deployment of 266 security personnel.

He demanded that the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial should take notice of the campaign being run against the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah by a media group.