Punjab govt transfers its eight officials

The Punjab government on Saturday made transfers and postings of eight of its officials.

The provincial government withdrew its notification for the transfer of Imran Bashir to Sialkot as additional deputy commissioner, revenue; Awais Mushtaq was appointed in his place instead.

Similarly, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (Muzaffargarh) Captain (r) Muhammad Shah Rukh was made an officer on special duty (OSD), and Tanvir Murtaza was appointed in his place instead.

Similarly, Nauman Afzal Awan was posted as additional deputy commissioner revenue, Chakwal; Syed Usman Muneer Bukhari was made additional deputy commissioner general, Sahiwal; Tariq Mehmood Awan was appointed as additional commissioner consolidation, Bahawalpur, while Qamaruz Zaman Qaiserani was posted as additional secretary primary healthcare, south Punjab.