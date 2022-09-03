Regional exports rise 8.57pc

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 8.57 percent during the first month of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The country’s exports to seven regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and the Maldives account for a small amount of $306.274 million, which is 13.34 percent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $2295.027 million during July 2022, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring countries, leaving behind other countries such Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China posted growth of 4.99 percent to $174.076 million during the month under review from $165.787 million during first month last year while exports to Bangladesh also increased by 40.11 percent to $71.507 million from $51.033 million.

The country’s export to Afghanistan however dropped by 17.75 percent to $31.757 million this year from $38.613 million whereas exports to India also dipped by 12.96 percent to $0.047 million from $0.054. Similarly, exports to Sri Lanka rose by 8.29 percent to $28.146 million from $25.991 million in the previous year whereas exports to Nepal also increased by 3.26 percent to $0.282 million from $0.273 million. In addition exports to Maldives increased by 41.23 percent to $0.459 million from $0.325 million, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $1154.387 million during the month under review as compared to $1348.807 million during last year, showing decline of 14.41 percent. The imports from China during July2022 were recorded at $1126.965 million against the $1312.007 million during July2021, showing a decrease of 14.12 percent during the period. Among other countries, imports from India were recorded at $11.471 million against the imports of $13.833 million, decrease of 17.07 percent, while imports from Afghanistan decreased by 69.18 percent from $12.405 million to $3.822 million.

Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka witnessed 28.97 percent decline from $6.910 million to $4.908 million whereas Pakistan Imports from Bangladesh recorded at $7.398 million from $3.518 million during last year. The imports from Nepal into the country witnessed increase of 33.33 percent from $0.063 million to $0.084 million, it said.