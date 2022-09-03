Shafqat Ali

Relief goods for flood hit pouring in from across world

ISLAMABAD    –    Relief goods continued to pour in from across the world for flood-hit Pakistan amid unprecedented rains. In Sindh and Balochistan provinces, rainfall has been 500 percent above average as of August 30, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), engulfing entire villages and farmland, razing buildings and wiping out crops. Pakistan is also home to more glaciers than anywhere outside the Polar Regions. But as the climate warms, it’s becoming more vulnerable to sudden outbursts of melting glacier water. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the floods as “the worst in the country’s history” and estimated the calamity had caused more than $ 10 billion in damages to infrastructure, homes and farms. More than 33 million people have been affected or about 15 percent of the population, according to Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on August 25. More than 1 million homes have been damaged or destroyed, while at least 5,000 kilometres of roads have been damaged, according to the NDMA.

