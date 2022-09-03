Rimsha Ijaz all forceful in 4th FEGA Ladies Golf Championship

Lahore – Rimsha Ijaz of Lahore Defence Raya Golf Club, playing to a handicap of one and a national player of standing, played spiritedly in the first round of 4th FEGA Ladies Golf Championship to emerge as the front runner in this three-round ladies golf championship in progress at the Islamabad Golf Course.

Rimsha and quite a few accomplished running mates seek honors in this championship, which for the first time in the history of Federal Golf Association, has introduced the Yasmin Mubarik Cup dedicating it to former National Ladies Champion Yasmin Mubarik who started her golfing career at the age of 13 in 1963 and has the honor of being the National Ladies Champion four times.

As for the first round of competitive golf activity, Rimsha Ijaz applied herself technically well and showed ample command and control over her tee shots on all par fives and par fours and while the drives were powerful and accurate, this potent aspect was backed by skillful chipping and artful putting, free of nerves. Rimsha’s first round effort was steady and consistent and left her classy opponents like Hamna Amjad of PAF Skyview and Aania Farooq of Airmen Golf Club Karachi trailing three strokes behind at a score of gross 77.

Regarded as girls of immense talent, it is expected that Hamna and Aania will reaffirm their competitive positions over the remaining two rounds. As the position stands at the end of the first 18 holes in this 54-hole event for girls in handicap category A, Rimsha is placed at a score of gross 74, Hamna Amjad at 77, Aania Farooq at 77, Parkha Ijaz at 85, Arooba Ali at 86, Ana James Gill at 86 and Laiba Ali Shah at 88.

The senior ladies completed their nine holes and the best scorer was Shahnaz Saleem of Margalla Greens with a gross nine holes score of 45 followed by Sarah Mehmood of Islamabad 49. The net section senior ladies, who made their mark, were Dr Farida Tariq (Islamabad) with first net score of 38 and at second net is Ayesha Hamid (Lahore Gymkhana) at net 42.

There are two more segments of this championship for ladies and include Category B and Category C players. They will compete on Saturday and Sunday at the demanding Islamabad Golf Course.