Rising flood waters put various protective embankments at risk: CM

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that various protective embankments are under pressure due to rising flood waters, posing threat to some major towns and cities.

“We have protected various villages and towns and, in this struggle, today village, Abdullah Shah- the birth place of my father has been flooded with the rising water in Manchhar Lake,”

This he said while addressing a crowded press conference at CM House. Minister Information Sharjeel Memon, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, and Advisor Rasool Bux Chandio were present on the occasion. Taluka Warah: The Chief Minister said that the water level was continuously rising. The natural flow was towards Dhamrah Wah. A cut in Mehar and Suprio Band has diverted water towards Warah via Dharma. Rainwater still inundating Dhamrah Wah. Warah city has been alerted after advice from the irrigation dept. The CM said that Nasirabad and Qubo Saeed Khan are safe. The water level has come down and is receding further. Most of the rural areas are completely submerged

Sukkur: Urban areas are clear but rural areas are inundated and no imminent threat persists. Over 80 percent of Sukkur city urban areas have been cleared of rainwater and the remaining will be cleared in two days as 40 additional pumping machines are working day and night to support Disposal stations. In Sukkur, 151 camps are established in govt buildings where 12000 affectees are being provided two-time meals.

Matiari: Saeedabad is completely submerged and its four UCS are inundated.

Dadu: The CM said that Dadu City/urban area did not have an imminent threat of inundation, however, rural areas were 80 percent inundated and efforts were underway to clear them.

Around 85 percent of Khairpur Nathan Shah is inundated. RD-95 had a cut that caused water to flow from Mehar to Superior Band. Dadu city at this point and time is not under an imminent threat as the left embankment of the MNV Drain is being strengthened, constantly monitored and machinery is available. The water level at MNV Drain has receded about 1ft from Hamal Lake. Similarly, Johi city is being defended through a ring dyke which is being constantly monitored, and patrolled by locals but its rural area is 90 percent flooded.

Khairpur Nathanshah town is inundated. About 85 percent of the town is underwater except for a couple of neighborhoods. The rural area is flooded. Rescue operations with Army, Navy, and EDHI are going on.

Larkana: Water drained out from urban areas by 85 to 90 percent. The urban areas include Larkana city, Ratodero, Naudero, Dokri, Badah, Arija, Gerrelo. The rural areas are being cleared.40 percent of roads connecting to main roads are underwater. All main roads of the district are clear and connected. Sanghar: The monsoon spell has badly affected the district Sanghar. 90 percent of crops are completely damaged, and the water is standing in crops. Around 35000 people are residing in relief camps and 300,000 population is displaced and settled in tents at roadside and mud heaps. Major cities have been cleared from rain waters such as Sanghar, Tando Adam, Shandapur, Sinjhoro, Shahpur Chakur, Khipro, and Hathungo.

The embankments ( Katchha bund) have been constructed to protect two major cities- Tando Adam and Sanghar The sustainability of the Kacha bund is a challenge as water is coming from Khairpur and Nawabshah.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the media is not giving the natural disaster the coverage it deserves. Talking to a media representative CM Sindh expressed his displeasure over the way the media has covered the floods in the country. Media started giving coverage to floods very late, he added.

The CM admitted that many people have stopped his car and protested over the ill governance of the Sindh government. However, all of the province’s elected representatives are in their areas and monitoring relief and rescue operations, he added.

Talking about the situation of tents distribution the CM said that they are distributing 6000 tents every day while a total of 300,000 tents have been ordered. Sindh government has approached UAE, Iran and Saudi Arabia and offered to buy tents if they have them, he added.

The PPP leader added that the government officials are facing difficulties in dispersing relief goods due to damaged roads. He said that at least 470 people have lost their lives to floods while 8,314 have suffered injuries. Over 3 million homes have been damaged in the province, he added.