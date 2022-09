KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was presented a cheque of Rs5.2 million by the President of Sindh Bank Imran Samad in order to provide relief and alleviate sufferings of the flood affected people of the Sindh province. According to a spokesman for the Sindh Chief Minister, the amount was donated for the CM’s relief fund. He said that the Chief Minister had established a relief fund for the flood affected people.