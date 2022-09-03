APP

Rupee sheds 37 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD -Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by 37 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 218.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 218.60. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 221 and Rs 223 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 31 paisas and closed at Rs 218.81 against the last day’s closing of Rs 219.12. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.56, whereas a decrease of 45 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 253.23 as compared to its last closing of Rs 253.68. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 10 paisa each to close at Rs 59.61 and Rs 58.26 respectively.

