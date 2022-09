Seven PML-N members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) on Saturday applied for interim bails in Lahore’s sessions court in the Punjab Assembly (PA) hooliganism case.

The MPAs were Saiful Mulook Khokhar, Rana Mashhood, Rukhsana, Mirza Javed, Pir Ashraf, Khizar Khaga and Raja Sagheer.

These MPAs were booked in connection with their rowdy behavior during the election of Punjab chief minister on April 16, 2022.