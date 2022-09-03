Surcharge Waived

On Thursday, it was reported that PM Shehbaz Sharif has waived the recovery of a one-time Rs 9.9 per unit electricity surcharge from consumers using up to 300 units. Due to the fuel adjustment charges being imposed in line with the IMF agreement, electricity bills have skyrocketed which has only added to the miseries of the middle- and lower-income classes around the country. Given how severe the impact of inflation has been on these segments of society, this relief measure is intended to reduce some of that burden.

According to reports, as a result of this decision, it is expected that around 75 percent of electricity consumers will get relief in their August bill. It is important to note that the decision to abolish the surcharge comes days after the government exempted consumers from using up to 200 power units amid protests over the inflated electricity bills.

For the past several days, people across the country have been staging protests against the government’s decision to impose fuel adjustment charges for bills in August for both domestic and industrial power consumers. These protests have apparently convinced PM Sharif that the relief on up to 200 units of electricity bills was not sufficient considering how the middle class has been eroded due to inflation. In addition to this, the PM has also proposed to waive off the electricity bills of power consumers of flood-hit areas and also suggested exempting the farmers from water charges on crop irrigation in calamity-hit areas of the country.

As far as the relief for flood-hit areas is concerned, the government should do whatever it can to help the impacted communities rebuild their lives. With regards to the relief on electricity bills is concerned, however, there are questions over how it will be financed. There is no denying that this will provide considerable relief to a large number of people, but this is transitory and will not help solve the problem of rising inflation. Moreover, such measures will only add to the government’s bill without generating any revenue. From the perspective of the government, it understandably finds itself in an incredibly difficult position and is attempting to balance out prudent measures with populist ones. However, given our fiscal constraints, we will have to identify more sustainable models and pathways for providing assistance and relief.