Taliban cleric among 18 killed in Afghan mosque blast

KABUL – At least 18 people were martyred and 23 others injured in a suicide blast at a mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan’s Herat province on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Spokesman of the provincial administration Mawlawi Hamidullah Matawakil said a prominent cleric Mawlawi Mujibur Rahman Ansari and his brother Habib-ur-Rahman Ansari were also martyred in the blast.

Meanwhile, Spokesman of the interim Afghan government Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that Mujibur Rahman Ansari had been martyred in the Friday’s blast.

In a tweet, he said the country’s strong and courageous religious scholar was martyred in a brutal attack.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

The ‘huge blast’ rocked one of the biggest mosques in Afghanistan’s western city of Herat on Friday, killing its influential imam and causing many other casualties, local media reported.

Tolonews said the blast occurred at Gazargah Mosque just before Friday prayers, killing imam Mujib ur Rahman Ansari. Images on social media showed what appeared to be blood-stained bodies scattered around the compound of the mosque. Ansari was an influential pro-Taliban cleric known for his fiery speeches.