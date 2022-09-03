The outbreak of Cholera

After the deadly rain, now the victims of the floods are facing the devil of Cholera including many other seasonal diseases. On the score of unavailability of clean water, many children are suffering from Cholera in different areas of Balochistan. As per the Daily Intekhab report, 50 thousand children are suffering from Cholera in Balochistan. The most affected areas include Killi Saifullah, Lasbella, Hub, Zhob, Kharan, Panjgur, Turbat, Gwadar so on. Nearly 23 districts are affected by Cholera and other seasonal diseases too.

Due to this pandemic, 35 children have died yet but still, there is a high risk of dying many more because of the lack of basic health facilities. Numerous people became homeless and they resided in relief camps. Their all livelihood is submerged in flood water. In these difficult times, flood victims are worried about two times of food, unluckily this pandemic further added salt to the injury of affected families.

Hence, the government of Balochistan must provide basic health facilities to victims of families in order to nip into the bud this deadly disease.

MUHAMMAD SHOAIB,

Quetta.