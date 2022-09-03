Agencies

Tribal clashes in Sudan’s south kill seven

Khartoum- Renewed tribal clashes in Sudan’s southern Blue Nile state have killed seven people, state media reported Friday, despite a ceasefire agreement between rival groups following deadly violence weeks ago. “The regrettable tribal clashes renewed on Thursday afternoon… without any clear reasons and despite sincere efforts by the government to stop hostilities,” the official SUNA news agency reported, quoting a statement by security services in Blue Nile state. The clashes left seven dead and 23 others wounded, it said, adding that the violence was centred in East Ganis village and in and around the town of Roseires.  Witnesses told AFP they had heard shooting and that houses had been burnt.  “The situation is very bad now — fires and gunfire everywhere,” said Hussein Moussa, a resident of a village east of Roseires.  In July, fighting in the region pitted Hausa tribes against rival communities including the Berta people, leaving at least 105 people killed and dozens wounded.  The clashes at the time erupted after Hausa tribes requested the creation of a “civil authority”, which rival groups saw as a means to gain access to land.

More Stories
Business

JS Global appointed financial advisor for listing of eight IT/ITeS companies by PSEB

Business

Nestlé, NUST commemorate World Water Week

Business

Prices increased by companies: USC

Business

FFC Goth Machhi initiates relief campaign for flood affectees

Business

Proton streamlines deliveries of ‘locally assembled’ Proton X70, Proton Saga

Business

Agha Steel signs accord with Gulberg Mall and Signature Living

Business

EZ Wage, 1LINK sign pact

Entertainment

British Council launches virtual museum at NCA

Lahore

Flood-hit districts asked to give anti-polio drops to left-out children

Entertainment

Death anniversary of Ahmad Rahi observed

1 of 4,822

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More