UNHCR delivers 7,000 tents, relief items to KP govt

Peshawar – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has handed over 7,000 tents and thousands of other emergency relief items to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after flooding devastated homes in several districts.

A spokesman for UNHCR said the assistance would benefit tens of thousands of flood-affected people in the coming days. The items provided included 133,244 blankets, 80,000 mosquito nets, 35,347 jerry cans, 23,898 kitchen sets, plastic tarpaulins, buckets, solar lamps, and other support.

The UNHCR’s head of sub-office in Peshawar and the director general of the PDMA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed a memorandum to hand over the items for immediate distribution to people affected by the floods.

Welcoming the UNHCR contribution, PDMA Director General Sharif Hussain said that UNHCR’s support was timely and important and greatly helped the efforts of the authorities to assist the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at this critical time.

Gayrat Ahmadshoev, UNHCR’s Head of Sub-Office in Peshawar, expressed his commitment to support Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s efforts and its people.

?Our teams have been out to visit flood-affected communities and provide our emergency support, adding to the ongoing effort of Pakistani authorities. We are working closely with the PDMA and we will do everything we can at this time to help and stand by the people of the province, ? he said.

UNHCR has been part of the monsoon response since July when the agency started to provide relief items and assistance for refugees and host communities. In addition, UNHCR directly provided tents to the flood-affected refugees and host communities through its partners.

?Shelter is very important in responding to the needs of people whose houses have been destroyed and washed away. More needs to be done and UNHCR is committed as much as we can to continue to support, ? Ahmadshoev added.

UNHCR is leading protection efforts as part of the UN’s support for the monsoon response. Relief items provided in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa include sanitary kits for women and girls, and emergency reproductive and clinical delivery health kits. This will help provide important support for 420,000 women’s ? protection, health and dignity over three months, the UN agency’s spokesman said. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa supports over 670,000 Afghan refugees, who along with Pakistani communities have also been affected by the monsoon and floods, he added.