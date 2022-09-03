Our Staff Reporter

Waterborne diseases break out in flood-hit South Punjab

Lahore-The health authorities have reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases and skin infections among flood victims in South Punjab, local media reported on Friday.
The flood victims of South Punjab now face another challenge of the breakout of waterborne diseases and skin infections.
According to statistics issued by Punjab Health Department, over 37,000 flood victims are suffering from respiratory diseases while 33,000 people are affected by skin infections like itching and rashes. The health department informed that more than 17,000 flood victims are suffering from diarrhea while almost 20,000 people are affected by fever.
Meanwhile, 21 flood affectees were bitten by dogs and two people in Dera Ghazi Khan suffered snakebite.
The statistics further revealed that more than 2,500 people have suffered from eye disease. At least 68,000 people in Rajanpur and 58,000 in Dera Ghazi Khan are suffering from various diseases after months of heavy rains left people stranded and without access to clean water.

