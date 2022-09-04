Staff Reporter

112 arrested, 592 cases registered on dengue SOPs violation in Punjab

LAHORE     –    As many as 112 people were booked while 592 cases were registered for violating dengue SOPs in various cities of the district during the last three days. It was informed at a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. Briefing the Chief Secretary, the officers concerned said that nine people were arrested by police in Lahore, 100 in Rawalpindi, one each in Attock, Chakwal and Vehari, while 592 cases including 231 in Lahore and 210 in Rawalpindi were registered. The Chief Secretary directed that the ongoing actions over violation of dengue SOPs

be expedited. He said that the protection of people’s health and lives was the most important for the government, adding that all possible measures would be taken to protect citizens from dengue. He said that collective efforts against dengue must continue as any complacency could turn the dengue into an epidemic. Giving briefing, Secretary Primary Health said that 1603 beds were allocated for patients in dengue wards.

