1st Intra-Academy U-14 Futsal C’ship from tomorrow

Lahore- The 1st Intra-Academy Under-14 Futsal Championship 2022 will take place on September 5 and 6 here at DHA Sports Complex Phase 6. Total eight teams’ players will be exhibiting their prowess during the two-day prestigious futsal championship and enthralling encounters can be expected throughout the event. The participating teams include Smurfs, Bulls, TWK, Fame, Lahore Athletic, Kick-on, F5 and Lacas. It is worth mentioning here that the Normalisation Committee, which has been assigned the task to run the affairs of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) as well as conducting its elections in a fair and transparent manner, is aiming at working very professionally on its assigned task by the FIFA. At one hand, the NC has been trying to restore the national and international activities of the national football teams while on the other hand, it is also endeavouring to introduce and promote the latest formats of the game in the country that include futsal, beach football and such other games. NC Chairman Haroon Malik said: “The purpose of organising this futsal championship is to engage youth in healthy activities and also play a key role in further promoting these games in the region. This is a latest format of the game and the introduction of new formats will enhance the opportunities for Pakistani players, who have talent and potential and with extra effort and hard work, they can not only make into the national teams but also win international glories for Pakistan.”