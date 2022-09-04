APP

2022 China Tourism and Culture Week to kick off in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD    –    China Cultural Center in Pakistan has launched a series of online activities to celebrate the global “2022 China Tourism and Culture Week” in Sep­tember. The official “Chinese Tourism Culture Week” launch ceremony is scheduled to be held in Beijing on 6th September.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping will attend and address the event. In conjunction with the launch ceremony, the 2022 China Tourism and Culture Week will start in September and end on September 15. The event intends to promote Tour­ism and Culture on six themed topics including City Constructions, Intangible Cultural Heritage for Pov­erty Reduction, Yellow River Culture, The Silk Road, Rural Revitalization and China Travel Course.

Documentaries focusing on Intangible Cultural Heritage in Xizang, Jiangxi, Guangdong, and Beijing aim to portray intangible cultural heritage’s role in poverty reduction across China.

A week full of Cultural and Tourism enrich ac­tivities will provide a cultural and tourism feast for the viewers across Pakistan.

In the following weeks, China Cultural Center in Pakistan will share various interesting virtual and online activities through short videos, trailers and posters covering performance, culture, cultural heritage, cuisine, beautiful landscapes and more

