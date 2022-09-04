286 students awarded degrees at NUML convocation

ISLAMABAD – As many as 286 stu­dents were awarded degrees along with 23 gold medals of various disciplines during the 19th convocation of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) held at the uni­versity on Saturday.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muham­mad Afridi was the chief guest. Rector NUML, Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd), pro rectors, deans, registrar, direc­tors, heads of depart­ments, and a large num­ber of students along with their parents at­tended the convocation.

Speaking on the oc­casion, Mirza Muham­mad Afridi congrat­ulated the students, parents, and teachers on the successful com­pletion of degrees in various disciplines.

He stressed upon the importance of time and knowledge and said that students are the real asset of Pakistan, and they should play their due role for the progress and prosperity of the motherland.

The chief guest stressed that all gradu­ates must realise how lucky they were to be ed­ucated in an institution like NUML and appre­ciated their parents for choosing the best possi­ble institution for them.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General Muham­mad Jaffar (Retd) wel­comed the honourable chief guest and high­lighted the achieve­ments and contribu­tions made by NUML in various fields of educa­tion. He informed that NUML had over 300 PhD faculty members and the number is con­sistently growing.

He informed about the various milestones achieved by NUML in curricular, co-curric­ular, extra-curricular, research articles and project, sports, infra­structure improvement along with procurement of IT equipment to meet the growing challenges of the current age.

He highlighted the social outreach pro­grammes and a com­prehensive “Students Support Program” where over 1900 stu­dents were awarded various scholarships worth Rs. 112 million in the last one year. He hoped that NUML’s graduates will serve the nation to their full capacity and change the country and society for the better.