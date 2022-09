35 flights carrying relief items have landed in Pakistan so far

Thirty-five flights carrying relief items have landed in Pakistan so far, to help flood-affected people in the country.

These include 14 flights from the United Arab Emirates, 11 from Turkiye, four from China, three from Qatar, and one each from Uzbekistan, France and UN International Children’s Emergency Fund.

The flights contained relief items, including tents, food and medical supplies.