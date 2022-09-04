Our Staff Reporter

46 truck load of relief goods dispatched by Social Welfare Dept

LAHORE    –    Punjab Social Welfare Department, philanthropists and non-govern­mental organisations (NGOs) dis­patched around 46 truckloads of re­lief goods for the flood victims here on Saturday. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena supervised the relief opera­tion and donated 500 tents in the noble cause. Members of Punjab As­sembly Makhdoom Razzaq, Ghazan­far, Irfanullah Niazi, Secretary Social Welfare Waqas Ali Mehmood, DG So­cial Welfare Faiz Naeem Waraich, DG PDMA Hameed Malik, directors Irfan Gondal, Mubasher Javed, Muhammad Salman officers concerned and repre­sentatives of NGOs were present on the occasion. Minister Ghazanfar Ab­bas said that the government would not leave anyone alone in this time of trial, adding that more relief goods were being sent for the rehabilitation of flood affectees. He said that food hampers, mineral waters, clothes, shoes, mosquito nets, mosquito lo­tions, baby feeders, cereal, milk packs, medicines, tents, ration bags, beds, utensils, cooked food and other food items were included in relief trucks. The social welfare department had also arranged medical camps for flood victims in the flood-affected areas, he said and added the depart­ment was also dispatching fodder for the animals. He lauded the efforts of the department teams, NGOs and phi­lanthropists of other cities including Rawalpindi, Vehari, Okara, Sargodha and Faisalabad for arranging relief aids for flood-stricken people.

