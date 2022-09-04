Army engineers repair flood-damaged Bahrain Bridge

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has fulfilled his promise regarding restoration of Bahrain Bridge damaged by the recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the direction of Army Chief, the Pakistan Army Engineering Corps has geared up its effort to repair the damaged infrastructure across the province.

General Bajwa during his visit to Swat on August 30, promised to repair the Bahrain Bridge within 6 days.

The bridge connects Bahrain with Swat, Mingora and Khwaza Khela and when it was swept away during recent floods, Bahrain was cut off from other areas.

Much to the pleasure of people living in these areas, the Army engineers worked day and night and succeeded in repairing the Bahrain Bridge.

Bahrain seemed to be divided into two separate parts after its bridge washed away.