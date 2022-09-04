News Desk

Army engineers repair flood-damaged Bahrain Bridge

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has fulfilled his promise regarding restoration of Bahrain Bridge damaged by the recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the direction of Army Chief, the Pakistan Army Engineering Corps has geared up its effort to repair the damaged infrastructure across the province.

General Bajwa during his visit to Swat on August 30, promised to repair the Bahrain Bridge within 6 days.

The bridge connects Bahrain with Swat, Mingora and Khwaza Khela and when it was swept away during recent floods, Bahrain was cut off from other areas.

Much to the pleasure of people living in these areas, the Army engineers worked day and night and succeeded in repairing the Bahrain Bridge.

Bahrain seemed to be divided into two separate parts after its bridge washed away.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Evacuations ordered as several Sindh cities face new flood threat

Karachi

Flood victims surround PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro

National

Several villages flooded after breach in Meeru Khan canal in Qamber

Islamabad

Despite increased tests, most corona indicators are steady in Pakistan

Islamabad

Met Office predicts more rains from today till Sept 6

National

Asia Cup 2022: Archrivals Pakistan, India to clash again in Dubai

Karachi

Waterborne infections grip flood-ravaged areas

National

Tourists’ entry banned in flood-hit Mohenjo-Daro

National

Jehangir Tareen donates Rs100 million for flood affectees

National

China announces 300m RMB in aid to Pakistan for flood victims

1 of 8,978

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More