Asia Cup 2022: Archrivals Pakistan, India to clash again in Dubai

Pakistan and India will square off in the second match in the Super4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 on September 4 (today) for the second time in the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The toss will be flipped at 6:30 pm PST, and the game will start at 7:00 pm PST.

If both teams win two out of their three matches in the Super4 stage, they will face each other again in the Asia Cup 2022 final.

The first match between Pakistan and India was tense and full of drama in which Hardik Pandya stole the show by hitting six to Mohammad Nawaz in the final over of the match. Both teams played well in the nail-biting match as cricket are looking forward for similar action today.

However, it is important to note Pakistan’s clinching victory against India in the one-sided battle last year.

Babar and Rizwan’s partnership was crucial and fans are anticipating similar knock from both openers in today’s high voltage match.

The recent match between Pakistan and Hong Kong has boosted the confidence in the team. Khushdil Shah’s 4 sixes in a row was a good sign for Pakistan and the team will carry the momentum in today’s clash against India.

Dubai Pitch Report Today

The Dubai Cricket Stadium’s pitch usually hosts games with scores around 160 to 170 and mostly favors the chasing side. Spinners are expected to have grip and turn in the second innings. However, the pitch in the last encounter between Pakistan and India helped pacers too.

Dubai Weather Report

The temperature is anticipated to hover around 35°C in today’s match with 44% humidity and 13 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of rain during the match.

Possible Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.