Attack in Colombia kills 8 cops

BOGOTA – An attack using explosives in southwestern Colombia killed eight police officers on Friday, President Gustavo Petro said.
“I strongly reject the attack with explosives where eight police died,” said Petro on Twitter, adding “solidarity with their families.” The attack took place in a rural area in Huila department.
“It was an attack against a police patrol … it seems as though it was with explosives and they were killed with firearms,” a spokesperson for the regional police told AFP. Authorities have not yet pointed the finger of blame at anyone.
It is the most serious attack on public security forces since former guerrilla Petro assumed power in early August, becoming Colombia’s first leftist president. Colombia has suffered six decades of conflict between the state and leftist rebels.

