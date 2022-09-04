Backdoor contacts active to resolve political stalemate

A series of backdoor contacts are continuing with Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif, sources privy to the development revealed on Sunday.

A key government person has held a meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan a few days back, sources said. The meeting that took place in Islamabad in which the two sides agreed to de-escalate the situation, according to sources.

The sides also discussed future political setup and the matters related to the next election sources added.

Pakistan has been on a crucial juncture of his political history with raging tensions between the PML-N led government and Imran Khan’s PTI, which is demanding for general elections to address the situation faced by the country.

The two sides on the political divide despite failing to reach to a common ground for political debate and decisions and to work out an exit strategy, still time and again engaged in backdoor contacts to resolve issues and political and economic challenges faced by the country.

 

