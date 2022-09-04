Our Staff Reporter

Balochistan to reopen educational institutions from tomorrow

QUETTA   –   The Government of Balo­chistan has decided to re­open all educational institu­tions of the province from tomorrow (September 5).

Balochistan’s Minister for Education Naseebullah Mar­ri announce through a state­ment issued on Saturday.

The statement said that all schools and colleges will reopen from September 5 which were closed for two weeks amid heavy rainfall and flood in most parts of the province.

Naseebullah Marri said that the decision to open schools in Naseerabad and Jaffarabad districts, which are severely affected by floods, would be taken later.

The schools and colleges of Balochistan were closed on August 22 for one week due to heavy rains and floods in the province. The govern­ment was extended the pe­riod of closer of educational institutions for another pe­riod of another one week

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 228 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

National

Educational institutions to reopen in Balochistan from Sept 5

National

Pakistan Railways to receive high-speed passenger coaches from China

Islamabad

President urges politicians to prioritise flood relief activities

Lahore

Govt committed to flood-hit people’s rehabilitation: CM

Lahore

Ch Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust Girls High School helping flood victims

Lahore

Centre, provinces working in unison for flood victims relief, says Governor

Islamabad

Economic self-reliance is real freedom, Miftah responds to Tarin

Karachi

Shaukat Tarin claims his leaked audio-tape was tempered

Islamabad

Multi-layered crisis amid political wrangling

1 of 10,091

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More