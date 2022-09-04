Balochistan to reopen educational institutions from tomorrow

QUETTA – The Government of Balo­chistan has decided to re­open all educational institu­tions of the province from tomorrow (September 5).

Balochistan’s Minister for Education Naseebullah Mar­ri announce through a state­ment issued on Saturday.

The statement said that all schools and colleges will reopen from September 5 which were closed for two weeks amid heavy rainfall and flood in most parts of the province.

Naseebullah Marri said that the decision to open schools in Naseerabad and Jaffarabad districts, which are severely affected by floods, would be taken later.

The schools and colleges of Balochistan were closed on August 22 for one week due to heavy rains and floods in the province. The govern­ment was extended the pe­riod of closer of educational institutions for another pe­riod of another one week