Balochistan Women Economic Policy bill needed to be tabled for legislation: PBF

QUETTA – Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Balochistan Chapter Vice Chairperson Sana Durrani has urged the provincial govern­ment not to introduce new women rights laws in the prov­ince as the old ones have yet to be implemented.

Talking to media here on Sat­urday, she said the country can’t be developed by sidelining the 52 percent of the country’s pop­ulation and continue exploiting the rights of women. Without involving females in economic sector, we can’t expect progress in our province, she added.

Emphasising on implementa­tion of women acts and legisla­tion introduced by the provincial government, Sana Durrani said that she had been consulting with parliamentarians to stop tabling further acts and bills regarding women rights be­cause the already tabled ones have yet to be implemented in the province. “The government of Balochistan adopted Women Harassment Act in 2016 but it’s ironical that they didn’t appoint the ombudsman who should have been in charge of receiving applications regarding women facing violence and harass­ment,” Sana said, calling the leg­islation as just a piece of paper and nothing more.

The PBF official added: “There should have been quick implementation over Women Harassment Act and awareness campaigns had to be launched to let women know what con­stitutes their rights and how to protect them.

Sana Durrani who has been participating in all new legis­lation and policies regarding women empowerment in Balo­chistan requested the provincial government to introduce ‘Balo­chistan Women Economic Pol­icy’, which would be helpful to empower women who are not allowed to work outside their homes.