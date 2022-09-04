Body of drowned man recovered

FAISALABAD – The body of a man who drowned in Gogera Branch Canal while getting his buf­faloes a dip, has been fished by the divers of Rescue-1122 after hectic efforts of 24 hours. Rescue-1122 spokes­man said here on Saturday that Rescue station received a call on Friday that Abdul Ghafoor (50) was getting his buffaloes a dip in Upper Gogera Branch Canal near Chak 625-GB Panj Pulla, Ja­ranwala when he acciden­tally slipped and drowned in the canal. On the call, two rescue vehicles rushed to the spot and started search op­eration. However, the rescue team succeeded in fishing out body near Odhwali Bast after hectic efforts. The body was handed over to his rela­tives after completing neces­sary formalities.