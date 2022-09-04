Staff Reporter

Body of drowned man recovered

FAISALABAD   –    The body of a man who drowned in Gogera Branch Canal while getting his buf­faloes a dip, has been fished by the divers of Rescue-1122 after hectic efforts of 24 hours. Rescue-1122 spokes­man said here on Saturday that Rescue station received a call on Friday that Abdul Ghafoor (50) was getting his buffaloes a dip in Upper Gogera Branch Canal near Chak 625-GB Panj Pulla, Ja­ranwala when he acciden­tally slipped and drowned in the canal. On the call, two rescue vehicles rushed to the spot and started search op­eration. However, the rescue team succeeded in fishing out body near Odhwali Bast after hectic efforts. The body was handed over to his rela­tives after completing neces­sary formalities.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Govt committed to flood-hit people’s rehabilitation: CM

Lahore

Ch Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust Girls High School helping flood victims

Lahore

Centre, provinces working in unison for flood victims relief, says Governor

Islamabad

Economic self-reliance is real freedom, Miftah responds to Tarin

Karachi

Shaukat Tarin claims his leaked audio-tape was tempered

Islamabad

Multi-layered crisis amid political wrangling

Islamabad

Imran ‘wants to prepare’ PTI supporters for ‘real Jihad’ to stop suicide attacks

Karachi

Waterborne diseases outbreak in flood-hit Sindh

Karachi

Sindh braces for ‘high flood’ as toll swells with 57 new deaths

Islamabad

Unable to handle climate disaster, Pakistan calls for more aid

1 of 10,089

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More