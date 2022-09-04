Centre, provinces working in unison for flood victims relief, says Governor

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the federal and provincial governments are working together to provide relief to the flood victims. Talking to social worker, businessman Jalaluddin Rumi during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Saturday, he said “it is a duty of all of us to help the flood victims in this difficult time”, adding that rehabilitation of the flood victims and provision of relief goods is top priority at the moment. The governor said truckloads of relief items were being dispatched to the flood-hit areas of south Punjab with the help of philanthropists from the Governor’s House, adding that the good work would continue till rehabilitation of flood victims. Baligh-ur-Rehman said businesspeople were not only playing an important role in the country’s economy but their role in welfare work was commendable. He appreciated Jalaluddin Rumi’s foundation for providing clean drinking water and helping school children with their educational expenses. Jalaluddin discussed rehabilitation and financial assistance for school children in the flood-affected areas of south Punjab during the meeting. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab General Secretary Sardar Awais Leghari Saturday called for collective efforts to sort out short- and long-term solutions to tackle the challenges facing the country including economy, food security and climate change. Addressing a press conference here, he said that the devastating floods had played havoc in the country whereas south Punjab areas had been worst hit by floods in Punjab. Many south Punjab localities had been disconnected as the connecting roads had been destroyed and bridges collapsed and the supply of relief items to such areas had become a real challenge. He regretted that the Punjab government was seen nowhere to heal the wounds of the affected community, which had lost everything in the floods including agricultural lands, houses, animals, etc. Awais Leghari said said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been calling for devising a charter of economy in larger national interest as politics was all about serving masses and sitting together to solve problems of people. He said that the previous PTI government left behind numerous challenges, as they signed a poor deal with the IMF and that too was not followed. A recent report released by the IMF had also indicated that the PTI government did not fulfill the agreement, he added.