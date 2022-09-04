Ch Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust Girls High School helping flood victims

LAHORE – Floods have submerged various parts of Pakistan and has killed more than 1100 people while every Pakistani is trying its best to help the flood victims. Ch.Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust Girls High School has also left no stone unturned to help the flood victims. The school organised a programme to pay tributes to martyrs of Defence Day. Whilst a Model exhibition was also arranged in order to help flood victims through generated funds. Event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by a prayer for wellbeing of Pakistan & Flood victims. Students paid tributes and homage to the nation’s brave soldiers and Armed forces for their courage, valour and sacrifices rendered to safeguard the country. The highlights of the event were national songs and speeches. Students rendered heartwarming poem on the occasion. Students from junior school performed a special tableau to commemorate the Defence Day. Character portrayal of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed was heart touching and a salute to the martyr’s sacrifices. Salman Abid (Educationist & Column Writer), Maj General ® Zahid Mubashir Sheikh, Khalid Rasool (Secretary General CRAMT) and Ms. Faiza Wasti were the guests of honour. In his introductory remarks, Maj General ® Zahid Mubashir Sheikh said that the immense hard work, dedication and passion over the years have empowered the Armed Forces of Pakistan to stand like an Iron wall against threats.