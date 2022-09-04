News Desk

China announces 300m RMB in aid to Pakistan for flood victims

China Saturday announced another 300 million RMB flood assistance to Pakistan as thousands of people were displaced after record downpour triggered the worst deluge in the South Asian country.

Earlier, China had offered to extend 100 million Yuan in aid to Pakistan for flood victims.

The announcement was made by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan through its official Twitter handle.

“Today, the Chinese Government announced to offer an additional 300 million RMB worth of flood relief materials in favor of Pakistan following the 100 million RMB worth of emergency relief supplies donated last week,” said the announcement.

Rainfall 500 percent heavier than usual triggered the worst floods in the country, claiming over 1,200 lives, washing away swathes of vital crops and damaging or destroying more than million homes.

About 33 million people were affected by the powerful floodwaters throughout the country as heavy monsoon rainfall since mid-June have led to more than a third of the country now being underwater.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Despite increased tests, most corona indicators are steady in Pakistan

Islamabad

Met Office predicts more rains from today till Sept 6

National

Asia Cup 2022: Archrivals Pakistan, India to clash again in Dubai

Karachi

Waterborne infections grip flood-ravaged areas

National

Tourists’ entry banned in flood-hit Mohenjo-Daro

National

Jehangir Tareen donates Rs100 million for flood affectees

Islamabad

Power division directs discos to implement FAC exemption for 300 units

National

Two die as relief truck overturns in Badin

National

Imran khan to address public gathering in Faisalabad today

Karachi

Sindh govt administers cut to Manchar Lake to ‘save’ Sehwan

1 of 8,975

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More