CRAMT Girls High School holds fund generating event for flood victimsti

ISLAMABAD – As Record breaking floods have submerged parts of Pakistan and have killed more than 1100 people, every Pakistani is trying his best to help the flood victims.

Ch Rahmat Ali Memori­al Trust Girls High School has also left no stone un­turned to help the flood victims. The School or­ganised a programme to pay tribute to martyrs of Defence Day. Whilst a model exhibition was also arranged in order to help flood victims through generated funds.

The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by a pray for wellbeing of Pakistan and flood victims.

Students paid tribute and homage to the na­tion’s brave soldiers and Armed Forces for their courage, valour and sac­rifices rendered to safe­guard the country. The highlights of the event were national songs and speeches.

Students rendered heart-warming poem on the occasion. Students from junior school per­formed a special tableau to commemorate the De­fence Day. Character por­trayal of Major Aziz Bhat­ti Shaheed was heart touching and a salute to the martyrs’ sacrifices.

Salman Abid (Edu­cationist and Column Writer), Maj Gen Zahid Mubashir Sheikh, Khalid Rasool (Secreta1Y Gen­eral CRAMT) and Ms Faiza Wasti were the guests of honour.

In his introductory re­marks, Maj Gen Zahid Mubashir Sheikh said that the immense hard work, dedication and passion over the years have empowered the Armed Forces of Paki­stan to stand like an iron wall against threats. He said that Pakistan has the sixth-largest armed forces in the world.

Salman Abid briefed the children about the significance of the day. General Manager Ch Rah­mat Ali Memorial Trust & Principal also addressed to the audience. In his speech, General Manager extended his support to the flood victims in every possible way.

At the end the guests visited exhibition and distributed certificates among the participants