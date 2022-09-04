DC visits various city areas to inspect anti-dengue campaign

LAHORE – The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district ad­ministration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital. In this connection, Deputy Com­missioner Muhammad Ali visited Bilal Ganj Tyre Market, Lakshmi Chowk, Mozang and other areas of the city on Saturday, where he inspected the an­ti-dengue arrangements. He also inspected attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He checked tyre shops and instructed shop owners to wrap their secondhand stock with polythene; otherwise, their stock would be confiscated.