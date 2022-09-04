Staff Reporter

DC visits various city areas to inspect anti-dengue campaign

LAHORE    –    The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district ad­ministration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital. In this connection, Deputy Com­missioner Muhammad Ali visited Bilal Ganj Tyre Market, Lakshmi Chowk, Mozang and other areas of the city on Saturday, where he inspected the an­ti-dengue arrangements. He also inspected attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He checked tyre shops and instructed shop owners to wrap their secondhand stock with polythene; otherwise, their stock would be confiscated.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 228 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

National

Educational institutions to reopen in Balochistan from Sept 5

National

Pakistan Railways to receive high-speed passenger coaches from China

Islamabad

President urges politicians to prioritise flood relief activities

Lahore

Govt committed to flood-hit people’s rehabilitation: CM

Lahore

Ch Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust Girls High School helping flood victims

Lahore

Centre, provinces working in unison for flood victims relief, says Governor

Islamabad

Economic self-reliance is real freedom, Miftah responds to Tarin

Karachi

Shaukat Tarin claims his leaked audio-tape was tempered

Islamabad

Multi-layered crisis amid political wrangling

1 of 10,095

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More