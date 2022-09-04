Despite increased tests, most corona indicators are steady in Pakistan

Despite gradual increase in the number of everyday tests, all the coronavirus indicators in Pakistan remained steady as the country registered another 228 infections and three deaths during the last 24 hours (Saturday), showed the statistics released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Sunday morning.

As per the NIH data, the death toll in the country has now risen to 30,590 with the addition of three new fatalities while the number of total infections now stood at 1,570,016 after adding the fresh 228 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Saturday), 19,041 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.20 percent.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 114. New coronavirus variants are most likely to emerge this winter but existing vaccines should protect people from serious illness and death, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on 3 September.

The following comment arrived after the 27-nation European Union prepares to roll out a booster campaign ahead of a feared wave of new coronavirus cases later this year.

“It will include a mix of newly-approved jabs adapted for the now dominant Omicron strain, and the original vaccines developed to fight the virus that first emerged in China in 2019,” the EMA vaccines chief Marco Cavaleri said.

However, it added that people should not wait for a specific vaccine.

“There might be a completely new variant emerging that we are not able to predict today,” Marco Cavaleri added.

Earlier on 1 September, the EMA approved vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that are adapted to tackle the older BA.1 subvariant of Omicron.