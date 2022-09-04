Our Staff Reporter

Economic self-reliance is real freedom, Miftah responds to Tarin

ISLAMABAD    –   Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said Saturday that the real freedom means eco­nomic self-reliance, without which the concept of freedom and self-reliance is not achieved. The PTI government took 79pc external debt out of the total debt taken in the coun­try’s history, he said. The fed­eral minister said this in a live press conference at Pakistan Television. The finance minis­ter said, during the PTI tenure Pakistan’s imports jumped up to US$80 billion while the trade deficit reached at $48 billion, which is a record in the country’s history. Miftah wondered how PTI could talk about real freedom without achieving economic self-suf­ficiency. He said that former finance minister Shaukat Tarin’s Saturday’s press con­ference differs from the facts.Miftah said that the former PTI government was lead­ing the country towards de­fault and the Muslim League government under the lead­ership of Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif saved it country from bank­ruptcy. The minister said “we have saved the country from a situation like Sri Lan­ka, where petrol and gas are blacking out”. He said that PTI made agreements with the IMF to make electricity and oil more expensive, the ef­fect of which continued even during our government’s ten­ure. PTI government raised Rs 19,000 billion rupees in loans during their tenure, he added. The minister criti­cised the role of PTI and said that the country was passing through a critical juncture af­ter floods while the PTI were busy in their politics altering national interest. Miftah said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan did not fulfill any of his promise including con­struction of 5 million houses

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Govt committed to flood-hit people’s rehabilitation: CM

Lahore

Ch Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust Girls High School helping flood victims

Lahore

Centre, provinces working in unison for flood victims relief, says Governor

Karachi

Shaukat Tarin claims his leaked audio-tape was tempered

Islamabad

Multi-layered crisis amid political wrangling

Islamabad

Imran ‘wants to prepare’ PTI supporters for ‘real Jihad’ to stop suicide attacks

Karachi

Waterborne diseases outbreak in flood-hit Sindh

Karachi

Sindh braces for ‘high flood’ as toll swells with 57 new deaths

Islamabad

Unable to handle climate disaster, Pakistan calls for more aid

Islamabad

PM assures ‘all-out support’ to Sindh CM

1 of 11,561

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More