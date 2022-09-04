ECP may hold meeting to discuss by-polls’ schedule

ISLAMABAD – Since the flash floods have badly affected a vast area of the country, the electoral watchdog – Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) – may hold a meeting next week to discuss by-elections sched­ule in some of the directly affected constituencies.

The ravishing floods in the country’s seventy percent area continue to play havoc as rescue and relief operations are underway. The re-emergence of another cycle of monsoon in the mid of Septem­ber may increase the sufferings of flood victims.

Sources said that it has still not been decided to discuss to re-schedule by-polls in some of the di­rectly affected constituencies, as another monsoon spell is expected in Sindh. The by-elections will take place on NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir Karachi, NA-239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 South Karachi.

Former prime minister Imran Khan has submit­ted his nomination papers in all these constitu­encies that fell vacant after the acceptance of PTI MNAs resignations has created a new debate in the political arena. He has also been holding pub­lic meetings in different areas. According to the rules and regulations, a member of a parliament has the provision to contest in the polls, if he/she is already member of the house (parliamentarian).

The ECP has issued the schedule for by-elections on the nine NA seats and fixed September 25 as the date for polling but the candidates’ papers have not been finalized. The Election Commission of Paki­stan has recently for the second time postponed the second phase of local government elections in Sindh due to torrential rains causing floods in the area. Ac­cording to the previous schedule, the polling was due to be held on Sunday. The polling was schedule in 16 districts including East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari and Malir of Karachi division and Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta of Hyder­abad division — in the second phase of the LG polls.