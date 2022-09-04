News Desk

Educational institutions to reopen in Balochistan from Sept 5

Balochistan government Saturday announced to open all educational institutions across the province from September 5.

The decision to reopen educational institutions was announced by Provincial Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Khan Marri.

The educational institutes in Balochistan were closed on August 22 in the wake of extreme flooding by the above-normal monsoon rains.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas of the Balochistan province and announced Rs10 billion for the provincial government to assist flood victims.

The prime minister had said that floods have wreaked havoc nationwide especially in Sindh and Balochistan and appealed to philanthropists to donate to the government for arranging food and shelter for the affectees.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 228 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

National

Pakistan Railways to receive high-speed passenger coaches from China

Islamabad

President urges politicians to prioritise flood relief activities

Lahore

Govt committed to flood-hit people’s rehabilitation: CM

Lahore

Ch Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust Girls High School helping flood victims

Lahore

Centre, provinces working in unison for flood victims relief, says Governor

Islamabad

Economic self-reliance is real freedom, Miftah responds to Tarin

Karachi

Shaukat Tarin claims his leaked audio-tape was tempered

Islamabad

Multi-layered crisis amid political wrangling

Islamabad

Imran ‘wants to prepare’ PTI supporters for ‘real Jihad’ to stop suicide attacks

1 of 8,973

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More