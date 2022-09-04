Educational institutions to reopen in Balochistan from Sept 5

Balochistan government Saturday announced to open all educational institutions across the province from September 5.

The decision to reopen educational institutions was announced by Provincial Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Khan Marri.

The educational institutes in Balochistan were closed on August 22 in the wake of extreme flooding by the above-normal monsoon rains.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas of the Balochistan province and announced Rs10 billion for the provincial government to assist flood victims.

The prime minister had said that floods have wreaked havoc nationwide especially in Sindh and Balochistan and appealed to philanthropists to donate to the government for arranging food and shelter for the affectees.