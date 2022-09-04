Evacuations ordered as several Sindh cities face new flood threat

Evacuations were ordered as several Sindh cities including Badin and Juhi faced with new flood threat on Sunday.

The destruction caused by floods persisted in Sindh as several cities are reeling from fresh threat of flood while many are still inundated.

A massive torrent of about 600,000 cusecs of floodwater from Indus River has been passing through Mud Mangi near Nawabshah for the past 24 hours.

After 25 hours, the water level has started to decrease.

However, the administration is on high alert and the river embankments are being monitored.

The swollen Manchhar Lake also sent flood warnings to many cities including with Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Fareed Uddin issued an order to evacuate the area.

According to the official directive, the banks of Manchar Lake were likely to burst any time, so people were requested to leave.

“There is pressure on the dam of Manchar Lake from RD 54 to RD 58 and the water level in the lake started to rise.

The situation in Manchar Lake has reached an extremely dangerous level due to high level of water,” it added.

The people have been requested to evacuate as soon as possible and take safety measures. The house of Sajid Ali Sajid, the famous singer of Kot Faqir, has also been swept away in flood which has now entered Badin, causing people there to leave their houses and live under the open sky.

Gambit city has also become a picture of helplessness. In the recent rains and floods, the second major specialised commando training centre of Sindh has been submerged.

Boats are being rowed in the commando centre that is submerged in seven to eight feet of water. 1,350 under-training police commandos from all over the country have been sent to their native towns.

The Warah tehsil of Qambar district has also been severely affected by the flood water from canals. Several roads have been disconnected.

A massive torrent of floodwater is passing through Khairpur Nathan Shah.

There is also no boat service of the local administration to help the victims, according to 24NewsHD TV channel.

Mehar residents plug canal breach on their own Due to strong winds, the water pressure on the embankment near Mehar city bypass increased significantly. The risk of embankment collapsing increased, and the citizens kept praying God in the distressed condition.

However, the residents of Mehar city plugged a canal breach and saved the city from flooding. A video of their efforts for plugging the breach went viral on social media.

A large number of the residents of Mehar city reached the point of canal breach after the news about canal breach spread on social media.

They reached the spot of canal breach through social media live service and helped themselves to plug the breach. 95pc houses in Mohenjo-Daro village collapse On the other hand, 95 percent of the houses collapsed in Dandh village near Mohenjo-Daro in recent rains and floods. People saved their lives by taking shelter in the parking lot of Mohenjo-Daro.

Over 2,000 villages in Tando Allahyar destroyed There rules an eerie silence in Tando Allahyar as more than 2,000 villages in the area have been submerged in floodwater.

The flood victims are on the streets as no help has arrived for their relief.

There was also a shortage of drinking water, and the flood victims are faced with hunger and various diseases.

Johi city at risk of flooding Similarly, water level in Manchhar Lake has increased dangerously high, threatening a breach.

The administration has issued directions for the evacuation of nearby areas, for the water level in the lake has reached 23 feet high.

Strong winds are causing powerful waves in the lake, putting Mehar and Johi cities at risk of flooding.

As the flow of the River Indus has increased dramatically, citizens have come to enjoy themselves on the embankments instead of moving away.

A video of citizens camping with their families on the embankments has gone viral on social media.

Even the administration and the police could not remove the citizens from the embankments of the river.

It is feared that abnormal rise in water flow and carelessness of citizens may cause accidents.