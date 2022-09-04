Every family in flood-hit areas to get one-month ration: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Memon on Saturday sought proper coordination for streamlining relief goods to all flood victims in the province and asked the welfare organizations to coordinate with the local administration for reaching out to every affectee.

Addressing a presser, Sharjeel Memon asked the NGOs and philanthropists to approach local administration or PDMA for coordination.

“It should not be like this that some people are getting more goods while the others are abandoned completely,” he said, adding that a uniform distribution could only be ensured if through proper coordination among the welfare organisations and the local administration.

He further shared that some incidents of relief goods being snatched are also reported in flood-hit areas and said that these incidents could be avoided if local administration is being informed and proper security is provided to them.

“Coordination between all stakeholders assisting flood victims will help in reaching out to every affected person,” he said.

Sharjeel Memom further announced that every family in the flood-hit areas will get a month’s ration from the provincial government.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Information and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the Sindh chief minister, ministers, advisers, special assistants, and MPs, as well as MNAs were in the field to support district administrations to provide help to the flood victims.

According to statement issued here on Saturday, Memon informed that the victims were being shifted to the makeshift relief camps in schools and in the tent cities, where they were being provided two meals per day, while medical facilities were also given. He said under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rs 25,000 financial assistance was being given to each affected family, besides distributing 91,630 ration bags to the victims throughout the province. He further claimed that 119,972 tents, 503,345 mosquito nets and 76,810 plastic tarpaulins had also been provided to the affected people.

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that 15274 flood affected people have been provided with shelter in 39 relief camps established in 6 districts of the metropolis. He said that the flood victims were being provided with cooked food, mosquito nets and medicines. He further said that 7350 flood affectees had been provided with place in 15 relief camps of district East, 3490 affected people in 6 relief camps of district West, 466 affectees in 1 camp of district Korangi, 3175 affectees in 8 camps of district Malir, 793 affectees in 7 relief camps of district Keamari and 2 relief camps had been set up for the flood victims in district Central.