Ex-PM Gilani hopeful of son’s victory in by-polls

MULTAN – Former prime minister and central leader Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Saturday said that PPP candidate in NA-157 Syed Musa Gilani would win the by-elections with heavy margin. Addressing a press conference at Bilawal House here on Saturday, he observed that the narrative of Imran Khan was based on lies. He said the people will vote in favour of Syed Musa Gilani. The leadership of Pakistan Democratic Move­ment took big decision to save country from default. The PDM government did not care its politics but took important decisions for the country. Gilani also criticized the discussion be­tween ex-finance minister and KPK finance minister regarding IMF and termed it a conspiracy against the country. Gilani also criti­cised the Punjab govern­ment, saying it is not work­ing properly in the flood-hit areas. The magnitude of the recent floods is bigger than 2010 floods. People have lost houses, animals and lacked medicines in the flood hit areas.